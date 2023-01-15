Keeway SR250 blends the best of retro and modern world

Auto Posted By Mainak Das
Published Jan 15, 2023

The Keeway SR250 made its way into the Indian motorcycle market by launching at the Auto Expo 2023

Keeway SR250 comes sporting. retro-themed circular LED headlamp

The single-pod instrument cluster too has been influenced by retro design, but it carries a fully digital display

The motorcycle will challenge Royal Enfield Hunter 350

This neo-classic motorcycle's design is idential to its sibling SR125 which is already on sale in India

The other design elements of the bike include multi-spoke wheels, block pattern tyres, chopped fenders and ribbed pattern seats

Power is generated for the bike by a 250cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine

It gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels

The SR250 joins its seven other siblings in the Indian market that are already on sale by Keeway
