The Keeway SR250 made its way into the Indian motorcycle market by launching at the Auto Expo 2023
Keeway SR250 comes sporting. retro-themed circular LED headlamp
The single-pod instrument cluster too has been influenced by retro design, but it carries a fully digital display
The motorcycle will challenge Royal Enfield Hunter 350
This neo-classic motorcycle's design is idential to its sibling SR125 which is already on sale in India
The other design elements of the bike include multi-spoke wheels, block pattern tyres, chopped fenders and ribbed pattern seats
Power is generated for the bike by a 250cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine
It gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels
The SR250 joins its seven other siblings in the Indian market that are already on sale by Keeway