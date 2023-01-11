Royal Enfield Hunter 350-rivalling Keeway SR250 launched at 1.49 lakh

Hungarian two-wheeler major Keeway launched the all-new and much anticipated SR250 at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday. As competition in the neo-classic motorcycle segment in India is increasing and the demand for this type of motorcycle is influencing the two-wheeler manufacturers' product strategy in the country as they are rushing to grab a chunk of the pie.

The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar, similar to the SR125, which is already available in India. Just like its smaller sibling with a 125 cc engine, the SR250 gets an old-school scrambler-type stance with design elements like multi-spoke wheels, block pattern tyres, chopped fenders, front fork gaiters, a circular instrument console, ribbed pattern seat. The features list of this motorcycle includes a round single-pod digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, and an LED lighting package.

The power source for the Keeway SR250 is a 250 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine comes as a torque-rich machine in both low and mid-range.

The Keeway SR250 will lock horns with rivals like Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, and Kawasaki W175 in the Indian market. The latest SR250 model comes joining the auto company's existing lineup in India, which currently has seven products that are already on sale.

