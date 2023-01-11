HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rivalling Keeway Sr250 Launched At 1.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350-rivalling Keeway SR250 launched at 1.49 lakh

Hungarian two-wheeler major Keeway launched the all-new and much anticipated SR250 at 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday. As competition in the neo-classic motorcycle segment in India is increasing and the demand for this type of motorcycle is influencing the two-wheeler manufacturers' product strategy in the country as they are rushing to grab a chunk of the pie.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 15:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar.
The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar.
The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar.
The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar.

The Keeway SR250 motorcycle comes sporting a neo-classic retro-themed avatar, similar to the SR125, which is already available in India. Just like its smaller sibling with a 125 cc engine, the SR250 gets an old-school scrambler-type stance with design elements like multi-spoke wheels, block pattern tyres, chopped fenders, front fork gaiters, a circular instrument console, ribbed pattern seat. The features list of this motorcycle includes a round single-pod digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, and an LED lighting package.

The power source for the Keeway SR250 is a 250 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine comes as a torque-rich machine in both low and mid-range.

The Keeway SR250 will lock horns with rivals like Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin, and Kawasaki W175 in the Indian market. The latest SR250 model comes joining the auto company's existing lineup in India, which currently has seven products that are already on sale.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Keeyway SR250 Keeyway Auto Expo Auto Expo 2023 2023 Auto Expo
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city