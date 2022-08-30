HT Auto
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours

Keeway V302C is a modern cruiser that gets a rugged design language. It is the second cruiser in the line-up of Keeway.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 12:43 PM
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
Keeway India has launched its fourth motorcycle in their line-up, it is the V302C. The bookings for the Keeway V302C are opened at 10,000 and it is priced at 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The V302C is a cruiser-type motorcycle that sits above the K-Light 250V. There are no direct rivals to the V302C but because of its price, it would have to go against the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Keeway V302C comes with a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine that has a V-configuration. It is a liquid-cooled unit with a SOHC setup. The engine is capable of producing a max power output of 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that transfers the power to the rear wheel via a belt drive system.

Keeway is offering the V302C in three colour options. There is Grey, Black and Red. The motorcycle measures 2,120 mm in length, 836 mm in width and has a height of 1,050 mm. The V302C has a wheelbase of 1,420 mm and the ground clearance is 158 mm which should be enough to tackle speed breakers. The fuel tank has a capacity of 15 litres and the seat height is 690 mm which is very accessible.

Suspension duties are done by up-side down telescopic forks in the front with 120 mm of travel and gas-charged coil springs at the rear with 42 mm of travel. The V302C comes equipped with bar-end mirrors, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting all around etc.

Braking duties are handled by a single 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as standard. The front tyre measures 120/80 and has a 16-inch alloy whereas the rear tyre measures 150/80 and has a 15-inch alloy. The tyres on the motorcycle are tubeless.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Keeway V302C Keeway V302C
