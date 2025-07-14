PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid
JUST LAUNCHED

YAMAHA FZ X Hybrid

Launch Date: 14 Jul 2025
1.5 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
FZ X Hybrid Key Specs

Engine

FZ X Hybrid: 149.0 cc

Power

FZ X Hybrid: 12.4 ps

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Latest Updates

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Price:

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid colour options?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in one colour options: Matte Titan.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid rivals are Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Aprilia SR 175, Keeway SR125, Kawasaki W175, Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Variants

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
FZ X Hybrid STD
₹1.5 Lakhs*
149 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Images

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Image 1

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeStreet Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all FZ X Hybrid specs and features

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comparison with similar bikes

₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
5.0
1 Reviews
4.5
16 Reviews
1 Reviews
1 Reviews
106 Reviews
12.4 PS
13.18 PS
13.18 PS
9.83 PS
13 PS
20.21 PS
13.3 Nm
14.8 Nm
14.58 Nm
8.2 Nm
13.2 Nm
27 Nm
149 cc
162.71 cc
162.71 cc
125 cc
177 cc
349 cc
141 kg
140 kg
139 kg
120 kg
135.2 kg
181 kg
2020 mm
2061 mm
2081 mm
1890 mm
2007 mm
2055 mm
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Disc
Drum
Disc
Alloy
-
Alloy
Spoke
Spoke
Alloy
Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Commuter Bikes
Commuter Bikes
Scrambler Bikes,Street Bikes
Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Yamaha Bikes

News

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid FAQs

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid boasts a 149 cc engine, generating a max power of 12.4 PS.
The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).