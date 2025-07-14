Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Price:

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

The Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid colour options?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in one colour options: Matte Titan.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZ X Hybrid?

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid rivals are Honda SP160, Honda Unicorn, Aprilia SR 175, Keeway SR125, Kawasaki W175, Royal Enfield Hunter 350.