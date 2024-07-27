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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 160

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc159.7 cc
Power16.9 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2029 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg137 kg
Height
1052 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm-
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm-
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm DiaTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,12,190
RTO
10,6698,975
Insurance
11,97011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2722,850
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
26 Nov 2025
The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
24 Jun 2025
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