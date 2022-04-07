HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs MT-15

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha MT-15

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Front Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
IDI-Dual Mode Digital IgnitionTransistor controlled ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:111.6:1
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4- stroke, Air- CooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
62 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,4101,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,3651,40,900
RTO
8,26911,802
Insurance
8,77610,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5883,570

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details