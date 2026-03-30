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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc155 cc
Power16.04 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2085 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1325 mm
Height
1105 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
730 mm800 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
107 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position LampLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,69,550
RTO
8,97515,024
Insurance
11,47713,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8504,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
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The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
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24 Jun 2025
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