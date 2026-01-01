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Xtreme 160R 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Left View
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Front Right View
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Key Specs
Engine163.2 cc
View all Xtreme 160R 4V specs and features

Xtreme 160R 4V STD

Xtreme 160R 4V STD Prices

The Xtreme 160R 4V STD, is listed at ₹1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 160R 4V STD Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 160R 4V STD Colours

The Xtreme 160R 4V STD is available in 3 colour options: Stealth Black, Neon Shooting Star, Kevlar Brown.

Xtreme 160R 4V STD Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 160R 4V STD is powered by a 163.2 cc engine.

Xtreme 160R 4V STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 160R 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs.

Xtreme 160R 4V STD Specs & Features

The Xtreme 160R 4V STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD Price

Xtreme 160R 4V STD

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,615
RTO
10,669
Insurance
11,970
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,254
EMI@3,273/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2029 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 Valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm Dia

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V STD EMI
EMI2,945 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,37,028
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,37,028
Interest Amount
39,688
Payable Amount
1,76,716

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V other Variants

Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,100
RTO
10,728
Insurance
10,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,773
EMI@3,348/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
Xtreme 160R 4VvsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs
+4
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar N160
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsFZ Blue Flex
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R 4VvsPulsar NS160

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