Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes with 163 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 160R 4V starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V price starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes in 3 variants. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V top variant price is ₹ 1.36 Lakhs.
₹1.27 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
₹1.33 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
₹1.36 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price