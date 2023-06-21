HT Auto
1/1

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Specifications

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V starting price is Rs. 1,27,300 in India. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in 3 variant and
1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Specs

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes with 163 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 160R 4V starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ...Read More

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2029 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm
Height
1052 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch, Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Stroke
47 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163 cc
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Monoshok
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Find my vehicle
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12V - 6Ah (VRLA)
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Alternatives

Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Xtreme 160R ... vs Gixxer
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Xtreme 160R ... vs Unicorn
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Xtreme 160R ... vs Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Xtreme 160R ... vs Avenger Crui...

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V News

Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is here with a four-valve engine, oil cooling, revised styling and more features
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V first ride review: Thoughtful upgrades, big impression
19 Jun 2023
The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
19 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
18 Jun 2023
Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one should you buy
17 Jun 2023
View all
 

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Variants & Price List

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V price starts at ₹ 1.27 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero Xtreme 160R 4V comes in 3 variants. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V top variant price is ₹ 1.36 Lakhs.

STD
1.27 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Connected
1.33 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Pro
1.36 Lakhs*
163 cc
16.6 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details