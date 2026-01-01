|Engine
|163.24 cc
The Xtreme 160R 4V Pro, is listed at ₹1.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xtreme 160R 4V Pro is powered by a 163.24 cc engine.
In the Xtreme 160R 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N160 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.43 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.35 Lakhs.
The Xtreme 160R 4V Pro has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.