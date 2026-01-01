|Engine
|199 cc
The Pulsar NS200 STD, is listed at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar NS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar NS200 STD is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey Blue, Metallic Pearl White.
The Pulsar NS200 STD is powered by a 199 cc engine.
In the Pulsar NS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.
The Pulsar NS200 STD has Fuel Gauge and Pass Switch.