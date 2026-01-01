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Pulsar NS200PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Key Specs
Engine199 cc
View all Pulsar NS200 specs and features

Pulsar NS200 STD

Pulsar NS200 STD Prices

The Pulsar NS200 STD, is listed at ₹1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS200 STD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS200 STD Colours

The Pulsar NS200 STD is available in 4 colour options: Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey Blue, Metallic Pearl White.

Pulsar NS200 STD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS200 STD is powered by a 199 cc engine.

Pulsar NS200 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs or the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs.

Pulsar NS200 STD Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS200 STD has Fuel Gauge and Pass Switch.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD Price

Pulsar NS200 STD

₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,024
RTO
11,092
Insurance
11,769
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,885
EMI@3,329/mo
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61 offers Available
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Length
2017 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg
Height
1075 mm
Width
804 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
432 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Perimeter
Front Suspension
USD
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
No
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD EMI
EMI2,996 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,39,396
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,39,396
Interest Amount
40,374
Payable Amount
1,79,770

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Alternatives

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar NS200vsHornet 2.0
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsFerrato Disruptor
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsApache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

1.36 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsPulsar 220 F
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Pulsar NS200vsFZ Blue Flex
Yamaha FZ-S Fi

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
+3
Pulsar NS200vsFZ-S Fi

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