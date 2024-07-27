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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r 4v Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage48.28 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc159.7 cc
Power16.9 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Visual Comparison

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Front View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Left View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2029 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1333 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg143 kg
Height
1052 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
793 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
16.9 PS @ 8500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
47.0 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, 4 ValveSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate WetWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable MonoshockMono Shock
Front Suspension
KYB USD Forks, 37 mm Dia-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2541,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,6151,18,690
RTO
10,6699,495
Insurance
11,97010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2722,984
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Better suspension stability with the new USD front forksNew four-valve motor is peppy with more tractable performanceStyle and feature upgrades help keep it more relevant against rivals

Cons

There are mild vibrations around the extreme end of the power bandNeither variant lets you have the connected tech and USD forks togetherRear suspension could've been slightly stiffer for sharper handling

Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160R 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V vs Pulsar N160

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine that pushes 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals
27 Jul 2024
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
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25 Nov 2024
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
26 Nov 2025
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