2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs comparison

Hero MotoCorp has launched its updated Xtreme 160R 4V motorcycle in India at a starting price of 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes revising the two-wheeler brand's focus in the 160 cc segment, where TVS has products like Apache RTR 160 4V. With the growing focus on premium products from Indian consumers, the 160 cc segment is more like a premium commuter category rather than a premium lifestyle motorcycle space. Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler brand in the country and in the world, and it aims to tap the premium segment. The automaker has long been dreaming to grab a chunk of this space and the revised Xtreme 160R 4V comes as a key part of that strategy.

17 Jun 2023
Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
Both the Hero Xtreme 160R and the TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the 160 cc segment of the Indian motorcycle market. Priced at a range of 1.24 lakh- 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and powered by a 159.7 cc engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a strong competitor against the Hero Xtreme 160R. Both the naked streetfighter motorcycles come with striking and aggressive designs that appeal to a large number of young buyers.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: 5 things to know

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced between 1.27 lakh and 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes priced between 1.24 lakh and 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in three colour options: Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black, and Neon Shooting Star. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes available in four paint schemes: Matte Black, Metallic Blue, Knight Black, and Racing Red.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Powertrain

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2 cc single-cylinder engine that combines air and oil cooling. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and churns out 16.6 bhp of peak power and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets energy from a 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, paired with a five-speed gearbox that pumps out 17.3 bhp of peak power and 14.7 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2023

