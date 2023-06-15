Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp recently revealed the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V for the Indian market. The manufacturer has made quite a few upgrades over the previous iteration. Because of this, the motorcycle would be able to compete better in the segment. It now gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Cosmetic changes

Hero has made some cosmetic changes to the motorcycle so that it looks modern and more muscular than before. The fuel tank is more brawny than before, there is a redesigned LED headlamp that sits lower than before. The motorcycle now comes with split seats and there is an option of getting a single-piece version. The motorcycle will be sold in three colours - Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Revised engine

The engine of the Xtreme 160 4V is also new. It now gets a 4-valve head which means that the power and torque figures have gone up. It puts out 16.6 bhp and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Hardware updates

The Xtreme 160R 4V now gets new suspension components that are more premium than before. It uses 37 mm up-side down forks in the front that are sourced from KYB whereas at the rear there is a 7-step monoshock that is pre-load adjustable.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Features

In terms of features, the Xtreme 160R 4V comes with all LED lighting, new switchgear and a new inverted digital instrument cluster that gets Bluetooth connectivity through Hero Connect 2.0.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Price and variants

The Xtreme 160R 4V will be sold in three variants - Standard, Connected and Pro. They are priced at ₹1,27,300, ₹1,32,800 and ₹1,36,500 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

