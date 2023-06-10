HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Harley Davidson X440 Is Co Developed With Hero Motocorp

In pics: Harley-Davidson X440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp

The X440 has been co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up of Harley-Davidson.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM
1/10
Harley-Davidson has co-developed a new motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp. 
Harley-Davidson has co-developed a new motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp. 
2/10
It is called the X440 and it will be the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's line-up.
It is called the X440 and it will be the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's line-up.
3/10
Because it is built to a cost, the motorcycle is using an air-oil cooled engine. 
Because it is built to a cost, the motorcycle is using an air-oil cooled engine. 

4/10
The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 440 cc and it could be a long-stroke unit.
The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 440 cc and it could be a long-stroke unit.
5/10
The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and it gets Harley-Davidson badging.
The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and it gets Harley-Davidson badging.
6/10
The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster. 
The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster. 
7/10
It gets all LED lighting and Harley-Davidson has given special attention to detail. 
It gets all LED lighting and Harley-Davidson has given special attention to detail. 
8/10
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.
9/10
Suspension duties are perfomed by USD forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.
Suspension duties are perfomed by USD forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.
10/10
There are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on offer as well. The tubeless tyres are sourced from MRF.
There are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on offer as well. The tubeless tyres are sourced from MRF.
First Published Date: 10 Jun 2023, 16:05 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X440
