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S1 ZPriceRangeSpecifications
Ola Electric S1 Z Front Left View
1/8
Ola Electric S1 Z Handle Bar View
2/8
Ola Electric S1 Z Headlight View
3/8
Ola Electric S1 Z Mudguard And Suspension View
4/8
Ola Electric S1 Z Rear Tyre View
5/8
Ola Electric S1 Z Seat View
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6/8

Ola Electric S1 Z 5.1 kwh

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1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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S1 Z 5.1 kwh

S1 Z 5.1 kwh Prices

The S1 Z 5.1 kwh, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S1 Z 5.1 kwh Range

The S1 Z 5.1 kwh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S1 Z 5.1 kwh Colours

The S1 Z 5.1 kwh is available in 4 colour options: Anthracite, Matcha Green, Sky Splash Blue, White.

S1 Z 5.1 kwh Battery & Range

S1 Z 5.1 kwh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the S1 Z 5.1 kwh include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Honda QC1 priced ₹90 Thousands.

S1 Z 5.1 kwh Specs & Features

The S1 Z 5.1 kwh has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage and Charging at Home.

Ola Electric S1 Z 5.1 kwh Price

S1 Z 5.1 kwh

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
4,088
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,087
EMI@2,237/mo
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Ola Electric S1 Z 5.1 kwh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
301 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
5.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours 16 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ola Electric S1 Z 5.1 kwh EMI
EMI2,014 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,678
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,678
Interest Amount
27,132
Payable Amount
1,20,810

Ola Electric S1 Z other Variants

S1 Z STD

₹ 64,343*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
4,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,343
EMI@1,383/mo
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S1 Z Plus

₹ 69,432*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
64,999
Insurance
4,433
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,432
EMI@1,492/mo
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View breakup

S1 Z 3.1 kWh

₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,763
EMI@1,800/mo
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View breakup

Ola Electric S1 Z Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
S1 ZvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
S1 ZvsQC1
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
S1 ZvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
S1 ZvsMagnus Neo
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
S1 ZvsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
S1 ZvsMagnus Grand

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