HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Fada: Ola Electric Sales Tumble By 36 Per Cent As River Mobility Sales Grow Threefold In April 2026

FADA: Ola Electric sales tumble by 36 per cent as River Mobility sales grow threefold in April 2026

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 07 May 2026, 09:51 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

India's electric two-wheeler sales surged 60.73% in April 2026, reaching 148,740 units. While most manufacturers like River Mobility saw massive growth, Ola Electric experienced a significant 38.6% decline in sales.

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
Ola Electric sales fall by 36 per cent in April 2026
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
Ola Electric sales fall by 36 per cent in April 2026
View Personalised Offers on
Ola Electric Roadster X arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has reported that electric two-wheelers in India have witnessed total sales of 1,48,740 units in April 2026, growing by 60.73 per cent from 92,538 unit sales during the same period last year. The market share of the electric two-wheelers in India has also increased to 7.8 per cent in April 2026, compared to 5.5 per cent in April 2025.

Ola Electric: April 2026 Sales

While all major players in the electric two-wheeler space have grown year-on-year, Ola Electric has been an exception. The Bhavish Agarwal-led electric two-wheeler company has witnessed a decline of 38.6 per cent to 12,171 unit sales in April 2026, compared to 19,824 unit sales during the same period last year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric Roadster X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X
MaxSpeed Icon118 kmph
₹99,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster X+ (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X+
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2026
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Ola Electric’s product portfolio consists of S1 Pro Sport, S1 Pro, S1 Pro+, S1 X, S1 X+, Roadster and Roadster X+. The company’s electric two-wheeler portfolio boasts a price range of 89,999 (ex-showroom) to 1,89,999 (ex-showroom).

River Mobility: April 2026 Sales

On the other end of the spectrum, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company, River Mobility, has grown threefold. The company grew by 301.88 per cent to 3,199 unit sales in April 2026 from 796 unit sales during the same period last year. The River Mobility’s product portfolio consists of only one product, which is the Indie, which is opposite to Ola's seven-product portfolio.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto to launch more 350cc bikes, bets big on GST 2.0-fueled demand

Growth of E2W Segment in India: April 2026

Other players in India's electric two-wheeler space grew significantly in April 2026. Companies like Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp and Bgauss Auto more than doubled their sales this month. In contrast, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Greaves Electric Mobility grew by 88.64 per cent, 71.68 per cent and 71.97 per cent, respectively.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 09:51 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.