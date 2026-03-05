HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Roadster Prices Drop To 79,999, More Offers On S1 Pro And S1 Pro+

Ola Roadster prices drop to 79,999, more offers on S1 Pro and S1 Pro+

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2026, 13:26 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Ola Electric has slashed Roadster prices for Holi, now starting at 79,999. The campaign includes diverse battery options, exchange bonuses up to 50,000, and exclusive loyalty rewards for customers.

Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster prices drop to ₹79,999, more offers on S1 Pro and S1 Pro+
Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster prices drop to ₹79,999, more offers on S1 Pro and S1 Pro+
View Personalised Offers on
Ola Electric Roadster X arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Indian electric automaker, Ola Electric has recently announced a price reduction on its Roadster lineup. The Ola Roadster now has a starting ex-showroom price of 79,999 while the Ola Roaster+ has a starting ex-showroom price of 1.09 lakh. The price reduction of the electric bike has been attributed to the company’s Holi Mahotsav campaign, making the Roadster more appealing to customers.

Ola Roadster and Roadster+: Battery Options

The Ola Roadster is powered by three different battery packs: a 2.5 kWH, a 3.5 kWH and a 4.5 KWH battery pack. The latter two (3.5 kWH and 4.5 kWH) models have been priced at 92,999 and 99,999. Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster+ is powered by two battery packs: a 4.5 kWH and a 9.1 kWH battery pack, priced at 1.09 lakh and 1.89 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom), respectively.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric Roadster X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X
MaxSpeed Icon118 kmph
₹99,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster X+ (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster X+
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2026
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Festive Offers from Ola

The Indian electric automaker has reduced the price as part of its greater promotional effort during the festival of colours, Holi. In addition to that, the company further launched a limited-time offer wherein customers could buy a limited number of vehicles at exclusive festive prices during a 90-minute window over two days called ‘Muhrat Mahotsav’.

Not only that, but the company offered an extra benefit of 5,000 for its existing customers during the ‘Muhrat’ period. Notably, Ola Electric offered a simultaneous offer on scooters that included an 8-year extended warranty on limited S1 and S1 Pro+ models during the limited-time of the campaign, thus making the offers not exclusive to only the electric bikes but across the range of its two-wheeler product portfolio.

More offers from Ola

New Customers transitioning from old scooter models can avail themselves of advantages worth up to 50,000 on the latest Generation S1 electric scooter range and the Roadster motorcycles, while current owners who purchase another Ola vehicle under the same registered name are eligible for benefits of up to 20,000, including cashback and software enhancements via the MoveOS platform.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2026, 13:26 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.