The Roadster X 4.5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Roadster X 4.5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster X 4.5 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Black, Industrial Silver, Pine Green, Stellar Blue, Ceramic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster X 4.5 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Roadster X 4.5 kWh has Clock, Mobile Application, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.