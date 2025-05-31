Ola Roadster X offered with benefits worth 10,000 for the first 5,000 buyers

Soon after starting the deliveries of the recently launched Ola Roadster X , the EV manufacturer has announced introductory benefits worth ₹10,000 on the electric two-wheeler. These offers however are limited, only available to the first 5,000 riders. Ola is offering three benefits under the offer including a free extended warranty for the battery, a free subscription to MoveOS+ and a free ‘Essential Care’ service with the two-wheeler.

The ‘Essential Care’ service includes an 18-point inspection in which thorough checks for safety and performance will be made. It also includes comprehensive servicing coverage for brakes, tyres, axle and more as well as the guarantee of genuine parts and professional care.

The Roadster X is being manufactured at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and potential customers can experience the electric motorcycle firsthand at their nearest authorised dealerships.

Also Read : Ultraviolette Tesseract grabbed your attention? Consider Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450, Vida V2 Pro and River Indie too

What are the features of the Ola Roadster X?

Every version of the Ola Roadster X comes with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel offering features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control.

Additionally, all versions are equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a tire pressure monitoring system.

What is the hardware of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X is designed with a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It has an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both featuring tubeless tires. The motorcycle boasts a ground clearance of 180 mm.

What are the variants of the Ola Roadster X?

The Ola Roadster X is offered in three distinct variants, each linked to different battery pack options. The available battery configurations for the Roadster X are 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the chosen battery size, all variants utilize the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

What does the base variant of the Ola Roadster X offer?

The base model of the Ola Roadster X is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most affordable option in the lineup, priced at ₹74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant provides a range of 140 kilometres on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 105 km/h.

What does the mid-spec variant of the Ola Roadster X offer?

The mid-range model features a 3.5 kWh battery pack and starts at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹84,999. It offers an increased range of 196 kilometres on a full charge, surpassing the base model. With this upgraded battery, the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and attain a maximum speed of 118 km/h.

What does the top-spec variant of the Ola Roadster X offer?

The premium variant of the Ola Roadster X has a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model stands out with its highest battery capacity, providing a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can also accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 118 km/h, similar to that of the mid-range variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: