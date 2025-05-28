Ola Roadster X test rides commenced. Here's how to get one

Ola Electric has begun offering test rides of its first electric motorcycle, the Roadster X, following its launch in February. The Roadster X is being produced at Ola Electric's FutureFactory and interested customers can check out the electric motorcycle in person at the nearest authorised dealerships.

The test rides of the Ola Roadster X can either be scheduled online through the manufacturer's official website or availed at the showroom, depending on the availability.

Ola Roadster X: Specifications

The Ola Roadster X features a telescopic front fork and dual shock absorbers at the rear. This motorcycle is outfitted with an 18-inch front alloy wheel and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel, both of which are fitted with tubeless tyres. It provides a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

Ola Roadster X: Variants

The Ola Roadster X is available in three unique variants, each associated with different battery pack options. The battery configurations offered for the Ola Roadster X consist of 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the chosen battery pack, all variants employ the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

The base model of the Ola Roadster X features a 2.5 kWh battery pack, making it the most cost-effective option in the series, priced at ₹74,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This variant offers a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 105 km/h.

The mid-tier model is equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is offered at an initial ex-showroom price of ₹84,999. It provides an enhanced range of 196 kilometers on a complete charge, exceeding that of the base model. This enhanced battery enables the model to accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 118 km/h.

Also Read : Should you wait for Ultraviolette Tesseract or pick one from Ola S1 Pro+, Ather 450 Apex, Vida V2 Pro, River Indie?

The Ola Roadster X's premium variant features a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is available at a price of ₹94,999 (introductory and ex-showroom). This model is distinguished by its largest battery capacity, allowing for a range of 252 kilometres on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.1 seconds and achieves a maximum speed of 118 km/h, which is similar to that of the mid-range variant.

Ola Roadster X: Features

Each version of the Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that provides features such as Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control.

In addition, all versions are equipped with brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: