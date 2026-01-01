hamburger icon
Ola Electric Roadster X+
1/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Front Right View
2/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Front View
3/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Left View
4/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Rear Right View
5/10
Ola Electric Roadster X+ Headlight View
6/10

Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh

2 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Delhi
Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Prices

The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, is priced at ₹2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Range

The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Colours

The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Black, Industrial Silver, Pine Green, Stellar Blue, Ceramic White.

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Battery & Range

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs and the Ola Electric Roadster X priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.25 Lakhs.

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Specs & Features

The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.

Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Price

Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh

₹2 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,999
Insurance
9,651
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,99,650
EMI@4,291/mo
Ola Electric Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2015 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1306.4 mm
Height
1235 mm
Additional Storage
3.27 L
Kerb Weight
148.3 kg
Saddle Height
777 mm
Width
831 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.7s
Range
501 km
Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Air cooling
Max Torque
54 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
11 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
High Strength Steel (SPFH 590)
Body Graphics
Double Cradle frame w/ X Member for High Torsional Rigidity
Front Suspension
Telescopic with a travel of 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Adjustable

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
3.27 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Sports | Normal | Eco, Seat Length - 700 mm, GPS Connectivity, Smart Park , DIY Mode, Energy Insights, Ride Journal, Predictive Maintenance, Vacation Mode
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch Colour LCD Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
9.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Loan Amount
10,000
1,79,685
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,79,685
Interest Amount
52,043
Payable Amount
2,31,728

Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh

₹1.39 Lakhs On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
Insurance
8,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,579
EMI@2,979/mo
