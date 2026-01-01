The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, is priced at ₹2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Black, Industrial Silver, Pine Green, Stellar Blue, Ceramic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh include the Ola Electric Roadster priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs and the Ola Electric Roadster X priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.25 Lakhs.
The Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.