Lectrix NDuro Left View
UPCOMING

LECTRIX NDuro

Exp. Launch on 3 Dec 2024
80,000 - 90,000*Expected price
About Lectrix NDuro

NDuro Launch Date

The Lectrix NDuro is

Lectrix NDuro Alternatives

Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

84,855 - 91,111
Trinity Motors Yaarii

Trinity Motors Yaarii

69,999 - 76,999
UPCOMING
Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Onwards
Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Warivo Motors CRX

Warivo Motors CRX

79,999
Shema Bold

Shema Bold

82,200
Lectrix NDuro Images

Lectrix NDuro Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED

Popular Lectrix Bikes

Lectrix News

The upcoming Lectrix electric scooter is expected to arrive around the festive season this year
Upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing ahead of launch this year
24 Jul 2024
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
Lectrix NDuro FAQs

The Lectrix NDuro is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 80,000-90,000.
The Lectrix NDuro is expected to launch on 3rd Dec 2024.
It has both transmissions.
The Lectrix NDuro faces competition from the likes of Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 and Trinity Motors Yaarii , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

