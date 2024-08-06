HT Auto
Lectrix LXS 3.0

LECTRIX LXS 3.0

Launch Date: 6 Aug 2024
96,990*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Max Speed54 kmph
Range120 km
Charging time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all LXS 3.0 specs and features

Lectrix LXS 3.0 Variants

Lectrix LXS 3.0 price starts at ₹ 96,990 .

1 Variant Available
₹96,990*
Max Power
1 W
Speed
54 kmph
Range
120 km
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 3 kWh
feature icon
Low Battery Indicator
view more icon
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with LXS 3.0.
Lectrix LXS 3.0
Ola Electric Roadster
VS
Lectrix LXS 3.0
Select model
Ola Electric Roadster
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
+View more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3 kWh
Body TypeScooter
Charging PointYes
Range120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all LXS 3.0 specs and features

Lectrix LXS 3.0 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Lectrix LXS 3.0
Ola Electric RoadsterPURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1PURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaGemopai Astrid Lite
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹96,990
₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹83,999
₹99,708
₹99,000
₹79,999
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
2.5-16 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.3 kWh
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
40 Ah
Range
120 km
117-579 km
150 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
90 km
139 km
160-320 Km
90-200 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
No
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Lectrix LXS 3.0 Pros & Cons
Pros
Cons

Lectrix News

The upcoming Lectrix electric scooter is expected to arrive around the festive season this year
Upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing ahead of launch this year
24 Jul 2024
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
View all
  News

Lectrix LXS 3.0 FAQs

Lectrix LXS 3.0 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Lectrix LXS 3.0 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Lectrix LXS 3.0 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 96,990 (ex-showroom).
The Lectrix LXS 3.0 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
The Lectrix LXS 3.0 has a charging time of 3 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

