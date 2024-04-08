|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|60 km
|Charging time
|4 Hrs.
Lectrix SX25 price starts at ₹ 71,999 .
₹71,999*
25 Kmph
60 Km
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,999
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
|Range
60 km
110 km
95 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
