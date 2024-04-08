HT Auto
Lectrix SX25 Left View
1/1

Lectrix SX25

Lectrix SX25 starting price is Rs. 71,999 in India. Lectrix SX25 is available in 1 variant and
71,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lectrix SX25 Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range60 km
Charging time4 Hrs.
View all SX25 specs and features

Lectrix SX25 Variants & Price

Lectrix SX25 price starts at ₹ 71,999 .

STD
71,999*
25 Kmph
60 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Lectrix SX25 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.34 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Charging Point4 Hrs.
HeadlightLED
Range60 km
Charging Time4 Hrs.
View all SX25 specs and features

Lectrix SX25 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Lectrix SX25
GT Force One Plus ProGT Force RYD PlusAmpere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric Nyx
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹71,999
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
Range
60 km
110 km
95 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Lectrix Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Lectrix Bikes

Lectrix News

The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
24 Aug 2023
View all
  News

Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
View all
 
Lectrix SX25 FAQs

Lectrix SX25 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Lectrix SX25 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Lectrix SX25 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom).
The Lectrix SX25 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60 km on a single charge.
The Lectrix SX25 has a charging time of 4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

