Which is the top variant of Lectrix SX25? Lectrix SX25 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Lectrix SX25? The Lectrix SX25 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60 km, it has a charging time of 4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.34 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Lectrix SX25 have, and what is the price range? The Lectrix SX25 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 71,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Lectrix SX25? The Lectrix SX25 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.34 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60 km on a single charge.