Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999

Electric two-wheeler maker Lectrix EV, part of SAR Electric Mobility, has launched the new LXS 2.0 electric scooter that promises a range of 98 km on a single charge. The new Lectrix LXS 2.0 gets a 2.3 kWh battery pack, which the company says is a unique size in the industry and is priced at an accessible ₹79,999 (ex-showroom). Lectrix believes the new LXS 2.0 addresses three crucial customer needs - range, quality and value. Pre-bookings for the LXS 2.0 are now open with deliveries to begin in March 2024.

The new Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 electric scooter with a larger 3 kWh battery pack. The model remains identical barring the smaller battery capacity. The e-scooter gets a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC hub motor with the top speed restricted to 60 kmph. Other features include 25 litres of under-seat storage space, 90/110 front and 110/90 rear 10-inch tyres, follow-me headlamp function, and more.

Speaking at the launch, K Vijaya Kumar, MD and CEO - SAR Electric Mobility, stated, "We understand the outlook of the value-conscious consumer in India. To further our contribution to the same and ensure a wider acceptance of EV2W, we have launched this new product. It is the perfect balance of 'value' and 'affordability' without compromising on innovation and quality."

Lectrix is targeting first-time buyers with the new LXS 2.0 electric scooter and is offering a 3-year/30,000 km warranty. The model also has an anti-theft system, Emergency SOS, doorstep service and more. Lectrix aims to be a strong player in the EV category and has more than 10,000 units being used by consumers across the country.

