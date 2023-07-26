Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters launched with 36 safety features

The electric mobility arm of SAR Group, Lectrix EV, on Wednesday launched two electric scooters in the Indian market - LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0. Priced at ₹1 lakh each, these scooters are touted to offer various segment-first features. These will come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features, among others. These will be available with a 2.3kWh and a 3kWh battery options, offering up to 100+ kilometres of range.

Both Lectrix LXS G 2.0 and LXS G 3.0 will be made available in over 100 cities across the country. Bookings for the electric scooters have been initiated with a limited-period introductory offer while deliveries are set to begin by August 16.

Lectrix says that the chassis of the scooters have been torture tested for more than 2.6 lakh kms, thus delivering an enhanced riding experience. The vehicles get integrated navigation system and voice assistant. These models have been designed to accept Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, whenever available, thus keeping them technologically updated.

Other tech-based facilities available on these scooters include auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, remote seat operating via mobile app, anti-theft mechanism, find-my-vehicle, emergency SOS buttons, and helmet warning, among others. These features are touted as the need of the hour for the Gen Z.

