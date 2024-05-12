HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Xiaomi Su7's Bumpy Start: New Quality Concerns Arise. Check Details

Xiaomi SU7's bumpy start: New quality concerns arise. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2024, 19:30 PM
A new complaint report suggest that a brand new Xiaomi SU7 had shut down while driving on a highway, displaying warnings of an imminent stop and a faulty drive system.
Xiaomi SU7 EV
Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle can perform like a sports car with top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.
Xiaomi SU7 EV
Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle can perform like a sports car with top speed of up to 265 kmph and the ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.

Despite being on the market for just a few months, the Xiaomi SU7 is already making headlines for the wrong reasons in the electric vehicle (EV) world. The Xiaomi EV is facing quality issues, leaving several owners stranded shortly after purchase. One owner experienced a breakdown just 39 kms into his ownership, prompting concerns about the vehicle's reliability.

The owner of the bright blue SU7 complained that the EV shut down while driving on a highway, displaying warnings of an imminent stop and a faulty drive system that prevented shifting between drive and reverse. He had to call for a tow truck to return the car to the delivery centre, where technicians were unable to diagnose the issue. The car will now be sent back to the factory for further analysis.

Despite the customer’s request for a replacement vehicle, Xiaomi has stated that all currently assembled models are allocated to owners, making it impossible to provide a new SU7. Instead, Xiaomi is working with the customer to arrange a full refund and compensate for any incurred expenses.

This incident is part of a larger trend of quality concerns with the SU7. Some owners have reported paint problems, while others question the efficacy of the car's traction control system. Xiaomi has acknowledged an issue with the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system, which becomes inactive beyond 135 kmph until an over-the-air update is deployed.

Also Read : Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan is a big hit. And in more than one way

It is stated that Xiaomi has manufactured over 10,000 SU7s since the vehicle's launch a few months ago, indicating strong demand. However, these quality issues raise questions about Xiaomi's ability to deliver a reliable and safe product to its customers.

The Xiaomi SU7 is available in four trim levels: an entry-level version, a Pro variant, a Max version, and a limited Founders Edition. Xiaomi claims that the top-end Max version of the EV can achieve a top speed of 265 kmph, accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds, and provide a range of up to 810 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 12 May 2024, 16:39 PM IST
TAGS: xiaomi xiaomi su7

