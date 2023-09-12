HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lectrix Lxs G 2.0, Lxs G 3.0 Electric Scooters Receive 12,000 Bookings

Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings

The electric mobility arm of SAR Group, Lectrix EV, has announced that it has received 12,000 bookings for its electric scooters - LXS G 2.0 and LXS G 3.0 in less than a month of launching them. Both the scooters are priced at 1 lakh each (ex-showroom). The company now aims to garner 50,000 bookings for its electric scooters by March of 2024.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 16:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters

Bookings for the electric scooters were opened in July with a limited-period introductory offer while deliveries were commenced in August. The scooters are touted to come with an array of 36 safety features, 24 smart features and 14 comfort features. These are available with a 2.3kWh and a 3kWh battery options, offering up to 100+ kilometres of range.

Lectrix says that the chassis of the scooters have been torture tested for more than 2.6 lakh kms, thus delivering an enhanced riding experience. The vehicles get integrated navigation system and voice assistant. These models have been designed to accept Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, whenever available, thus keeping them technologically updated.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter
₹1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
₹ 2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 Gs
₹ 2.9 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Axlhe 20 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Axlhe 20
₹55,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
₹65,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev
₹3.15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Other tech-based facilities available on these scooters include auto-indicators, smart ignition, helmet warning, vehicle diagnostics, ride statistics, remote seat operating via mobile app, anti-theft mechanism, find-my-vehicle, emergency SOS buttons, and helmet warning, among others. These features are touted as the need of the hour for the Gen Z.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 16:43 PM IST
TAGS: electroc scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Lectrix LXS G 3.0

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.