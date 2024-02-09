|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|98 km
|Charging time
|3 Hrs.
Lectrix LXS 2.0 price starts at ₹ 49,999 and goes up to ₹ 84,999 (Ex-showroom). Lectrix LXS 2.0 comes in 2 variants. Lectrix LXS 2.0's top variant is STD.
₹49,999*
50 Kmph
98 Km
₹84,999*
55 Kmph
98 Km
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|3 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|98 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|Model Name
Lectrix LXS 2.0
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹49,999 - 84,999
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
|Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
|Range
98 km
110 km
95 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price