Which is the top variant of Lectrix LXS 2.0? The top variant of Lectrix LXS 2.0 is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Lectrix LXS 2.0? The Lectrix LXS 2.0 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 98 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Lectrix LXS 2.0 have, and what is the price range? The Lectrix LXS 2.0 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Subscription Swapping is priced at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Lectrix LXS 2.0? The Lectrix LXS 2.0 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 98 km on a single charge.