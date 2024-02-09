Lectrix LXS 2.0 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 53,280. The on road price for Lectrix LXS 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,840 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Lectrix LXS 2.0 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 53,280. The on road price for Lectrix LXS 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,840 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Lectrix LXS 2.0 Subscription Swapping and the most priced model is Lectrix LXS 2.0 STD. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Lectrix LXS 2.0 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS 2.0 is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Hyderabad, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Hyderabad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS 2.0 Subscription Swapping ₹ 53,280 Lectrix LXS 2.0 STD ₹ 88,840