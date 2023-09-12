Which is the top variant of Lectrix LXS G 2.0? Lectrix LXS G 2.0 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Lectrix LXS G 2.0? The Lectrix LXS G 2.0 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 65-80 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 have, and what is the price range? The Lectrix LXS G 2.0 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Lectrix LXS G 2.0? The Lectrix LXS G 2.0 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 65-80 km on a single charge.