Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Bangalore and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS G 2.0 STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs