Which is the top variant of Lectrix LXS? Lectrix LXS comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Lectrix LXS? The Lectrix LXS is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 89 km, it has a charging time of 25-3 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 2.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Lectrix LXS have, and what is the price range? The Lectrix LXS offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Lectrix LXS? The Lectrix LXS is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 89 km on a single charge.