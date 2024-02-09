HT Auto
Lectrix LXS Left Side View
1/15
Lectrix LXS Left View
2/15
Lectrix LXS Rear Left View
3/15
Lectrix LXS Rear Right View
4/15
Lectrix LXS Right View
5/15
Lectrix LXS Front View
View all Images
6/15

Lectrix LXS

Lectrix LXS starting price is Rs. 91,399 in India. Lectrix LXS is available in 1 variant and
91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lectrix LXS Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Max Speed50 kmph
Range89 km
Charging time2.5-3 Hrs.
View all LXS specs and features

About Lectrix LXS

Latest Update

  • Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at ₹79,999
  • Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings

    • Lectrix LXS Alternatives

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    LXSvsOne Plus Pro
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    99,999
    LXSvsEPluto 7G Pro
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    LXSvsS1 X
    Bounce Infinity E1

    Bounce Infinity E1

    93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    LXSvsE1
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    LXSvsPraisePro

    Lectrix LXS Variants & Price

    Lectrix LXS price starts at ₹ 91,399 .

    STD
    91,399*
    50 Kmph
    89 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Lectrix LXS Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Range89 km
    HeadlightHalogen
    Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.
    View all LXS specs and features

    Lectrix LXS comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Lectrix LXS
    		GT Force One Plus ProPURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1Okinawa PraisePro
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹91,399
    ₹76,555
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    ₹76,848
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    1.9 Kwh
    2.0 kWh
    Range
    89 km
    110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    85 km
    88 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Lectrix Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Lectrix Bikes

    Lectrix LXS News

    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
    Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
    24 Aug 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters have been launched at an event in Delhi.
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters launched with 36 safety features
    26 Jul 2023
    The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
    Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
     Lectrix LXS News

    Lectrix LXS FAQs

    Lectrix LXS comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Lectrix LXS is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 89 km, it has a charging time of 25-3 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 2.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Lectrix LXS offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom).
    The Lectrix LXS is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 89 km on a single charge.
    The Lectrix LXS has a charging time of 25-3 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

