Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Chennai, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Chennai and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS G 2.0 STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs