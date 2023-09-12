Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS G 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Lectrix LXS G 2.0 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Kolkata and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS G 2.0 STD ₹ 1.04 Lakhs