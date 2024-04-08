HT Auto
Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details

Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.

The electric mobility arm of the legendary SAR Group, Lectrix EV has launched its new electric two wheeler at 49,999. Interestingly, the e-scooter customers will be provided the battery as a service. This means that customers will have to pay for the battery services on a subscription basis.

Pritesh Talwar, President - EV Business, Lectrix EV, explained that the concept is simple yet transformative. By delinking the battery from the vehicle, and providing it as a service, the EV experience becomes more accessible and affordable for customers. The major challenges for EV adoption have been their high price and uncertainty around the battery and with this launch we have solved both these challenges.

“The upfront cost of purchasing an ICE vehicle amounts to 1 lakh, which is double the cost of our offering. Additionally, the monthly investment on petrol is on the rise, and this combined with the maintenance cost of an ICE vehicle are making our subscription plan more economical," Talwar added.

The brand claims that Lectrix EV customers pay almost 40 per cent less than a competitive model due to the battery-as-a-service programme. The product comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.

Also Read : Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999.

Earlier in February 2024, the company launched the LXS 2.0 electric scooter that promises a range of 98 km on a single charge. gets a 2.3 kWh battery pack, which the company says is a unique size in the industry and is priced at an accessible 79,999 (ex-showroom). Lectrix believes the new LXS 2.0 addresses three crucial customer needs - range, quality and value.

Lectrix is targeting first-time buyers with the new LXS 2.0 electric scooter and is offering a 3-year/30,000 km warranty. The model also has an anti-theft system, Emergency SOS, doorstep service and more. Lectrix aims to be a strong player in the EV category and has more than 10,000 units being used by consumers across the country.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric two wheeler lectrix ev

