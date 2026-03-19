HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi Ev Policy 2.0 To Offer Up To 1 Lakh For Scrapping Old Vehicles

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 to offer up to 1 lakh for scrapping old vehicles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 14:12 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 is set for rollout next week, offering up to 1 lakh incentive on electric cars linked to scrapping older vehicles, along with road tax exemptions on EVs up to 30 lakh.

Electric Vehicle Charger
The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for ₹10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get ₹25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to ₹1 lakh.
Electric Vehicle Charger
The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for ₹10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get ₹25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to ₹1 lakh.

Delhi is preparing to roll out its updated electric vehicle policy, EV Policy 2.0, with an official announcement expected during next week’s budget session.

At the centre of the proposal is a scrappage-linked benefit aimed at nudging buyers towards electric vehicles. Under this scheme, owners of BS-IV or older vehicles will be eligible for financial incentives if they choose to scrap their vehicle and purchase an EV within six months of receiving the scrapping certificate, according to a TOI report.

Trending Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹1.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
₹1.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹1.83 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon63 kmpl
₹87,878
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹1.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for 10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get 25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to 1 lakh.

Also Read : Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV spotted testing in Gurugram

That said, the incentive for electric cars comes with conditions. It will be applicable only to vehicles priced up to 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be limited to the first 1 lakh applicants.

In addition to scrappage incentives, the policy is also expected to offer road tax exemptions on electric vehicles. These benefits will apply to cars priced up to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 09:44 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.