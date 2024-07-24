HT Auto

Lectrix LXS 3.0 On Road Price in Pune

Lectrix LXS 3.0 Front Left View
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Front Right View
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Left View
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Rear Right View
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Seat View
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Taillight View
1.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
LXS 3.0 Price in Pune

Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lectrix LXS 3.0 STD₹ 1.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Lectrix LXS 3.0 Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
54 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,990
Insurance
4,010
On-Road Price in Pune
1,01,000
EMI@2,171/mo
Lectrix LXS 3.0 Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Pune
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Pune
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Pune
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
E1 Price in Pune
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Pune

Popular Lectrix Bikes

Lectrix News

The upcoming Lectrix electric scooter is expected to arrive around the festive season this year
Upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing ahead of launch this year
24 Jul 2024
The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
12 Sept 2023
Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
26 Jun 2024
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
11 Jun 2024
