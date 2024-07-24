Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 3.0 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS 3.0 is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Pune, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Pune and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS 3.0 STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs