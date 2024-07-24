Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Lectrix LXS 3.0 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Lectrix LXS 3.0 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lectrix LXS 3.0 is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Delhi, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Delhi and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Lectrix LXS 3.0 STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs