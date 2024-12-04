HT Auto
Lectrix NDuro On Road Price in Hyderabad

Lectrix NDuro Front Left View
1/7
Lectrix NDuro Rear Left View
2/7
Lectrix NDuro Headlight View
3/7
Lectrix NDuro Seat View
4/7
Lectrix NDuro Speedometer View
5/7
Lectrix NDuro Bootspace View
View all Images
6/7
84,999 - 94,999*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
NDuro Price in Hyderabad

Lectrix NDuro on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 88,440. The on road price for Lectrix NDuro top variant goes up to Rs. 98,440 in Hyderabad. The lowest price model is Lectrix NDuro

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lectrix NDuro 2.0₹ 88,440
Lectrix NDuro 3.0₹ 98,440
...Read More

Lectrix NDuro Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

2.0

₹ 88,438*On-Road Price
2.3 KWh
65 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
88,438
EMI@1,901/mo
Close

3.0

₹ 98,438*On-Road Price
3 KWh
65 Kmph
117 Km
View breakup

    Lectrix NDuro News

    With BaaS, the Lectrix NDuro 2.0 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,999, while the NDuro 3.0 does not get BaaS and attracts a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,999
    Lectrix NDuro launched at 84,999, gets two battery pack options and BaaS. Check details
    4 Dec 2024
    The upcoming Lectrix electric scooter is expected to arrive around the festive season this year
    Upcoming Lectrix electric scooter spied testing ahead of launch this year
    24 Jul 2024
    The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
    Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    Lectrix NDuro FAQs

    The on-road price of Lectrix NDuro 3.0 in Hyderabad is Rs. 98,438, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lectrix NDuro in Hyderabad is Rs. 1,793.
    The insurance charges for Lectrix NDuro 3.0 in Hyderabad are Rs. 3,439, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

