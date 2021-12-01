Which is the top variant of Zelio Legender? The top variant of Zelio Legender is the Plus.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Legender? The Zelio Legender is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 hrs and a battery capacity of 28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Legender have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Legender offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 60,476 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Legender? The Zelio Legender is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-120 km on a single charge.