|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|60-120 km
|Charging time
|6-8 hrs.
Zelio Legender price starts at ₹ 59,048 and goes up to ₹ 60,476 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Legender comes in 2 variants. Zelio Legender's top variant is Plus.
₹59,048*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
₹60,476*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|Charging Point
|6-8 hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|60-120 km
|Charging Time
|6-8 hrs.
|Model Name
Zelio Legender
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹59,048 - 60,476
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹59,640
|Battery Capacity
28 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
|Range
60-120 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
60 km/charge
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price