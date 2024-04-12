Which is the top variant of Zelio Gracy i? The top variant of Zelio Gracy i is the 28 Ah 60V.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Gracy i? The Zelio Gracy i is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 hrs and a battery capacity of 28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Gracy i have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Gracy i offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 28 Ah 48V is priced at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 28 Ah 60V is priced at Rs. 59,755 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Gracy i? The Zelio Gracy i is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-120 km on a single charge.