Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i Front Left View
1/1

Zelio Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah

62,036*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Prices

The Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah, is priced at ₹62,036 (ex-showroom).

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Range

The Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Colours

The Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah is available in 3 colour options: Blue, Red, White.

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Battery & Range

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah include the GT Force Vegas priced ₹58 Thousands and the ADMS Mantra priced ₹58 Thousands.

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Specs & Features

The Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Zelio Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Price

Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah

₹ 62,036*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,500
Insurance
3,536
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,036
EMI@1,333/mo
Close

Zelio Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
80 kg
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
80 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Gear, Auto Repair Switch
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.02 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Zelio Gracy i Gel 72V-42Ah EMI
EMI1,200 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,832
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,832
Interest Amount
16,171
Payable Amount
72,003

Zelio Gracy i other Variants

Gracy i Gel 60V-32Ah

₹ 57,536*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,000
Insurance
3,536
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,536
EMI@1,237/mo
Close

Gracy i Lithium-Ion 60V-30Ah

₹ 69,536*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,000
Insurance
3,536
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,536
EMI@1,495/mo
View breakup

Zelio Gracy i Alternatives

GT Force Vegas

GT Force Vegas

57,999Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsVegas
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsMantra
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu

53,999 - 64,099Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsGen Next Nanu
Crayon Motors Zeez

Crayon Motors Zeez

51,760 - 64,075Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsZeez
Zelio Gracy Plus

Zelio Gracy Plus

54,000 - 69,500Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsGracy Plus
Odysse Electric Racer Neo

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

52,000 - 63,000Ex-Showroom
Gracy ivsRacer Neo

