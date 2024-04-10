Which is the top variant of Zelio Gracy? The top variant of Zelio Gracy is the 28 Ah 60V.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Gracy? The Zelio Gracy is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 hrs and a battery capacity of 28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Gracy have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Gracy offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 28 Ah 48V is priced at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 28 Ah 60V is priced at Rs. 59,755 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Gracy? The Zelio Gracy is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-120 km on a single charge.