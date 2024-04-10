HT Auto
View all Images
Zelio Gracy

Zelio Gracy starting price is Rs. 56,675 in India. Zelio Gracy is available in 2 variant and
56,675 - 59,755*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Zelio Gracy Key Specs
Battery Capacity28 Ah
Max Speed25 kmph
Range60-120 km
Charging time6-8 hrs.
View all Gracy specs and features

Zelio Gracy Variants & Price

Zelio Gracy price starts at ₹ 56,675 and goes up to ₹ 59,755 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy comes in 2 variants. Zelio Gracy's top variant is 28 Ah 60V.

28 Ah 48V
56,675*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
28 Ah 60V
59,755*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Zelio Gracy Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity28 Ah
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range60-120 km
Charging Time6-8 hrs.
View all Gracy specs and features

Zelio Gracy comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Zelio Gracy
Yulu WynnAmpere MagnusHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30Hero Electric FlashBattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹56,675 - 59,755
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
Range
60-120 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Zelio Gracy FAQs

    The top variant of Zelio Gracy is the 28 Ah 60V.
    The Zelio Gracy is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 hrs and a battery capacity of 28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Zelio Gracy offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 28 Ah 48V is priced at Rs. 56,675 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 28 Ah 60V is priced at Rs. 59,755 (ex-showroom).
    The Zelio Gracy is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-120 km on a single charge.
    The Zelio Gracy has a charging time of 6-8 hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

