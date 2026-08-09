In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price).
Nyx vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Gracy
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours