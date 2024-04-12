|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|60-120 km
|Charging time
|6-8 hrs.
Zelio Eeva ZX price starts at ₹ 59,000 and goes up to ₹ 62,000 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Eeva ZX comes in 2 variants. Zelio Eeva ZX's top variant is 28 Ah 60V.
₹59,000*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
₹62,000*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
|Model Name
Zelio Eeva ZX
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹59,000 - 62,000
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹59,640
|Battery Capacity
28 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
|Range
60-120 km
68 km/charge
45.0
130 km
60 km/charge
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
