In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Nyx vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.