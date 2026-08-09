Nyx vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Eeva zx [2022-2025] Brand Hero Electric Zelio Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 59,000 Range 130 km/charge 60-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 28 Ah Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.