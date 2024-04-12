|Battery Capacity
|28 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|60-120 km
|Charging time
|6-8 hrs.
Zelio Eeva price starts at ₹ 54,575 and goes up to ₹ 57,475 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Eeva comes in 2 variants. Zelio Eeva's top variant is 28 Ah 60V.
₹54,575*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
₹57,475*
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Zelio Eeva
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
|Okinawa Lite
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹54,575 - 57,475
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
₹63,990
|Battery Capacity
28 Ah
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
1.25 kWh
|Range
60-120 km
68 km/charge
45.0
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
60 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
