Which is the top variant of Zelio Eeva? The top variant of Zelio Eeva is the 28 Ah 60V.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Eeva? The Zelio Eeva is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-120 km, it has a charging time of 6-8 hrs and a battery capacity of 28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Eeva have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Eeva offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 28 Ah 48V is priced at Rs. 54,575 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 28 Ah 60V is priced at Rs. 57,475 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Eeva? The Zelio Eeva is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-120 km on a single charge.