In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Eeva Comparison