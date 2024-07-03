Which is the top variant of Zelio Gracy Plus? The top variant of Zelio Gracy Plus is the 30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the Zelio Gracy Plus? The Zelio Gracy Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-60 km, it has a charging time of 7-8 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Zelio Gracy Plus have, and what is the price range? The Zelio Gracy Plus offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, 30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 60,073 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 83,073 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Zelio Gracy Plus? The Zelio Gracy Plus is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-60 km on a single charge.