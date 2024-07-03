|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Max Speed
|50 kmph
|Range
|55-60 km
|Charging time
|7-8 Hrs.
Zelio Gracy Plus price starts at ₹ 60,073 and goes up to ₹ 83,073 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Gracy Plus comes in 5 variants. Zelio Gracy Plus's top variant is 30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion.
₹60,073*
55-60 Km
₹62,573*
70 Km
₹65,873*
70-75 Km
₹69,573*
100 Km
₹83,073*
80 Km
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Model Name
Zelio Gracy Plus
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Okinawa R30
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Hero Electric Flash
|BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
|Okinawa Lite
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹60,073 - 83,073
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
₹59,640
₹59,900
₹63,990
|Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
1.25 kWh
|Range
55-60 km
68 km/charge
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
85 km
60 km
60 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
No
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
